Deena Cortese's 'Little Meatball' Just Made His VMA Debut

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Deena Cortese's baby bump is on a family vacation -- at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!

The Jersey Shore star -- who will return this Jerzday Thursday with her MTV fam -- just walked the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall with her "little meatball." Deena last attended the annual event five years ago (in Brooklyn!), and now she has a special addition with her at this year's Big Apple-based night.

Tune in to the 2018 VMAs tonight at 9pm ET/PT, and do not miss the two-hour premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Part 2 this Thursday at 8/7c. And check out more photos from Deena's (and Baby CJ's) VMA evening below: