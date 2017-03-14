Deena Cortese Is Having A Mini Meatball

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV

Deena Cortese revealed on the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season finale that she was "so ready to go home and make a little meatball with my Christopher." And she certainly stuck to her plan!

Meena Deena is expecting a meatball baby, she happily announced. Nicole Polizzi and Jenni Farley are about to welcome a brand-new member to the Jersey mom's club!

"Chris and I Decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans!" the mama-to-be captioned the Instagram photo carousel reveal above. "Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing ! We have a sweet little boy on the way! We Are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness December can’t come soon enough! Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you Christopher John you are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!!"

The MTV cast member, who wed Chris Bruckner in October 2017, made it no secret that she and her hubby wanted to expand their family. In addition to her finale statement, she told some of her housemates upon arrival in Miami that she wanted kids "soon." Wonder if Baby Christopher will share his mom's views on the gym -- or preferring animals over people.

Offer your congrats to Deena and her family in the comments, and stay with MTV News for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation updates before the series returns in August!