Nicki Minaj Will Reign Over The 2018 VMAs With A Queenly Performance

Bow down, Barbz. Just days after dropping her long-awaited fourth album, Queen, Nicki Minaj will hit the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards for a special remote performance, presented by PEPSI, that's sure to be epic.

How do we know? Because Nicki's given us precisely that no fewer than six times this decade. The rapper made her VMA debut in 2010, performing on the pre-show red carpet, and she's since hit the main stage five times, busting out "Anaconda" in 2014 and "Trini Dem Girls" in 2015, just to name a couple.

Minaj's two most recent VMA performances have seen her sharing the stage — she joined Ariana Grande for "Side to Side" in 2016 and Katy Perry for "Swish Swish" last year — but this time, the queen is ridin' solo. Or, who knows, maybe she'll have a surprise up her sleeve. It's the VMAs, so anything could happen!

Not only is Minaj performing at the August 20 bash — from a secret, iconic location in New York — but she's also looking to take home her fourth Moon Person. The Queen MC's futuristic "Chun-Li" is nominated for Best Hip-Hop Video.

Minaj joins a star-studded roster of artists performing at the 2018 VMAs, including Travis Scott, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Logic with Ryan Tedder, and this year's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard recipient, Jennifer Lopez. And we're not even done rolling out the announcements...

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, August 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Voting is now open at vma.mtv.com!