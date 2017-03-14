Find out who says the 'Final Reckoning' competitor is 'beautiful'

Flirt Alert: A Brand-New Are You The One? Cast Member Is Crushing On Tori

Tori started her MTV journey on Are You the One? and clicked with a bunch of guys during her tenure on the hit dating series. And now, one new cast member from the long-running program has his eye on the Final Reckoning competitor.

"She’s athletic, and she’s got a beautiful face," Season 7 hopeful Brett -- who will make his debut on AYTO on Wednesday -- dished to MTV News. "She seems fun." Accurate statement -- especially when you consider that rap battle with fellow Season 4 cast member Gio.

And speaking of Tori's Second Chances cohort, another lady has their eye on him.

"He is gorgeous... he definitely is crazy," Kenya divulged. "But he is so sexy."

While Kwasi can't narrow down a pick for his favorite woman, Jasmine thinks one alum is heavenly.

"I think Clinton (from Season 5) looks like Baby Jesus," she gushed. "He’s gorgeous. He’s unreal."

Will these four find their one on the brand-new installments?