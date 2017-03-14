First Impressions: What Did Are You The One?'s Kenya And Jasmine Really Think Of Tevin?

Tevin says that females "fall into his lap" -- and Kenya and Jasmine did just that on the season premiere of Are You the One?

But what did the women really think of the professional party host and organizer when they met him? First up, the self-proclaimed juggler of guys.

"He looked like someone I should stay far away from," Kenya divulged to MTV News. "He's looking at the girls, licking his lips. And I'm thinking he's my type completely, but I thought he was going to get me into trouble." And backing up to their initial moments in Hawaii, she says they were most certainly "on the same page":

But then she showed off her "free spirit" tendencies (with Lewis, Kwasi, Daniel and Moe, to name a few):

Meanwhile, what crossed Jasmine's ("like the princess") mind?

"I thought he looked like Tarzan," she revealed. "He was a walking Urban Outfitters model. I did not notice him at first -- he was kind of coupled off. I got to know all of the other guys, and then I narrowed it down to a few people, and I had a checklist. He had some negatives, but he was still there [on my list]. But then I started talking to him, and I didn't have anything bad on my checklist. So that's why I was like, yes." Even though he was kind of already 'coupled up.'"

Back to the premiere: Kenya and Jasmine have been vocal about their attraction to Tevin, and he's locked lips with both of them. And while Kenya is confident that Tevin is her PM (he picked her during the Match-Up Ceremony and the gang got three beams), he was hurt by her aforementioned flirty actions and it made him wonder if he should look elsewhere for a special someone. Jasmine's take? She was convinced that Kenya and Tevin aren't compatible and is just waiting ("tick tock") for her moment to capitalize.

What do you think? Who stands a stronger chance with Tevin -- Kenya or Jasmine? Or is there a better fit for him in the house?