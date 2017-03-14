Teen Mom 2's Leah Gets Heartbreaking Update On Ali's Health Battle

Leah and Corey have had their co-parenting ups and downs over the years on Teen Mom 2, but they have always agreed on what’s best for their daughter Ali, who was diagnosed as a toddler with a rare form of muscular dystrophy.

Now, during this week's episode, Leah revealed that she’s been getting concerning calls from the little one’s school.

“I got a call from Ali’s teacher that she’s not feeling good -- she’s falling asleep in class, her legs and arms are tingling, that she’s hurting all over,” Leah told her sister Victoria. “I’ve been getting her off the school bus and she’s like, passed out [drooling]...Kid goes to bed at 7:30. She’s getting at least 9-10 hours of sleep a night.”

But it’s more than just being tired -- the mom of three had been noticing some of the twin’s increasing physical limitations too.

“I feel like she’s really struggling. She can barely get up the three steps on my porch now -- we go the ramp through the garage,” she said. “It’s just a lot of sh*t happening at once with her, and it’s scary.”

Leah later told Corey she booked an appointment for the eight-year-old to meet with her specialist Dr. Tsao, who will conduct a sleep study and hopefully figure out what’s causing her issues.

“Everything I said [on the phone], he felt like it was MD-related,” Leah told her ex. “With her diagnosis, this is unknown. All we’re going off of is what muscular dystrophy is and what it’s caused in all these other cases.”

Said Corey: “We’re just learning day by day what to do next.”

Send your best wishes for Ali in the comments, and keep watching Teen Mom 2 Mondays at 9/8c.