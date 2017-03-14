Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Chance The Rapper Explains What An Otterbox Has To Do With Love On 'Forever Always'

Here is a brief list of what love constitutes for Chance the Rapper: waking up early, making bacon, patience, perseverance, waiting, dating, and needing a better OtterBox so the calls won't drop. Guess love sometimes means protecting your phone from all types of cracks, dings, and your regular wear-and-tear.

Peter CottonTale's "Forever Always," also featuring Rex Orange County, Daniel Caesar, Madison Ryann Ward, and Yebba sees the Chicago MC waxing poetic about the trials and tribulations of love over sweet and soft production from CottonTale.

CottonTale has been a longtime collaborator of Chance's, contributing four tracks to 2013's Acid Rap and touching almost every track on 2016's Coloring Book. Additionally, the keyboardist and producer makes up one-fifth of The Social Experiment, the Chance-affiliated band who released Surf. In a 2015 interview with The Fader, Chance described that each member of the group is more than their instrument.

"It's really never been like, 'Peter lay keys, Nico lay some horns, Nate put down some programmed drums, Chance write a rap verse,'" Chance said. "Every record has like 50 people on it. The idea is to make a singular, four-minute-and-30-second song that feels like a year's worth of music."

Listen to Peter CottonTale's "Forever Always" below.