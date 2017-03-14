Getty Images

No one at the Movie & TV Awards was safe from the host's hilarious jabs

Zendaya May Have Learned How To Grapefruit From Tiffany Haddish

Your fave stars from screens big and small hit up the Movie & TV Awards — airing tonight at 9.p.m. ET/PT on MTV — and none of them were safe from Tiffany Haddish's hilarious witticisms. The host opened up the show by shouting out some of the evening's biggest celebs, including the ever-multiplying Kardashian clan.

"That family is basically the Star Wars franchise," Haddish joked about the Best Reality Franchise nominees, as Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner laughed along. "They make a ton of money, a new one's always popping up, and they're ruled by a bossy overlord who sleeps in a mask and she loves black men."

Haddish also referenced her breakout flick Girls Trip — and one of the movie's most memorable gags — while calling out presenter Zendaya.

"She taught me how to model and I taught her how to grapefruit," Haddish said, much to Z's amusement. "What! She 21 now, y'all, she a grown woman! You gotta know how to do that if you want a husband."

Check out the awards show tonight to see the rest of Haddish's no-holds-barred monologue (and to find out why she's wearing a replica of Cardi B's SNL dress!).

