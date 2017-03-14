Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan Is Basically Beyoncé At The Movie & TV Awards

Getty Images

As a loyal member of the Serpents gang, Vanessa Morgan's Toni Topaz mostly sticks to wearing knitted beanies and her trusty leather jacket. But for her debut appearance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards — which taped Saturday night but you can tune in on Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV — the Riverdale actress finally got a chance to shed her character's tomboy threads and unleash her inner glam goddess.

In fact, Morgan channeled one goddess in particular: Beyoncé. The 26-year-old's long-sleeve, low-cut, red-sequined gown closely resembled Bey's crimson look from the 2017 Grammys. Morgan even opted for long blonde locks, much like Queen B did at the awards show. Marvel at the likeness:

Getty Images

The only difference, of course, was Beyoncé's baby bump — she was pregnant with twins at the time, so her gown accentuated her growing belly. Morgan, on the other hand, opted to show a little more skin with a thigh-high slit up the side of her dress.

And if Morgan was the Beyoncé of the Movie & TV Awards red carpet, then her Riverdale co-star Madelaine Petsch — who plays Toni's crush Cheryl Blossom — was her Jay-Z. #Choni forever!

Getty Images

Get your popcorn ready! Tune in to the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.