Beyoncé And Jay-Z Are Going Back 'On The Run' This Summer

Photo by Larry Busacca/PW/WireImage for Parkwood Entertainment

In 2014, Beyoncé and Jay-Z went On The Run and proved that a couple who tours together stays together. Today (March 12), Beyoncé announced on Instagram that she and Jay-Z are sticking to the winning formula with the On The Run II tour.

The next logical question after the announcement of a Jay and Beyoncé joint tour is simple. Are we getting their long-rumored collab project? In an interview with The New York Times Style Magazine in late 2017, Hov revealed at one point he was making an album with his wife before they decided to work on their solo albums, Lemonade and 4:44.

"We started making music together," said Jay. "And then the music she was making at that time was further along. So her album came out as opposed to the joint album that we were working on. Um, we still have a lot of that music."

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday (March 14), with general tickets going on sale (March 19). Learn more information about the tour here.