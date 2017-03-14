Zendaya Just Made Noah Schnapp's Dreams Come True

Getty Images

Noah Schnapp is just like us. (Except for the fact that he's an award-winning star of a global phenomenon, but we digress.) Because sweet, 14-year-old Noah — just like us — has zero chill around his favorite celebrities. Take, for example, his unwavering love, respect, and admiration for Zendaya. (Same.)

While on the red carpet at the MTV Movie & TV Awards — which taped Saturday night but you can watch everything unfold on Monday, June 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT — the Hawkins resident revealed just how excited he was to meet the Greatest Showman star and fellow nominee at the show.

"Zendaya's here," Schnapp told Variety of the Spider-Man actress, who looked like a life-size Hershey's Kiss on the red carpet. "She's so pretty. I love her."

There's only one problem: He didn't actually get to meet Zendaya at the show! So she tweeted him instead.

Still, sometimes getting a tweet from your celeb crush is just as exciting — and less nerve-racking — than meeting them in person. (OK, meeting them in person is 100 percent more exciting, but what if you forget how to form coherent sentences when the time comes?)

But Schnapp was ecstatic either way.

Here's hoping the two get a chance to finally meet in person at next year's show. Until then, we'll always have this beautiful Twitter friendship.

