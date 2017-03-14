Sigrid’s New Song Is Here And I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying

Getty Images

One minute, Sigrid's making us dance up a storm with bangers like "High Five," and the next minute, she's tugging at our heartstrings with remarkably vulnerable confessionals. The girl's got layers.

The Norwegian pop star — who's MTV's Push: Artist to Watch for the month of June — unveiled her latest offering, "Focus," on Friday (June 15). "I'm too scared to admit, too scared to open up for you / I don't know what I want / I don't know what I need," she concedes on the piano-led ballad. "I'm tired of always looking back to you / I need to move on but you're making it hard."

The 21-year-old revealed on Twitter that "Focus" is "an old recording from a couple of years ago." It's labeled as a "demo," which may be why it sounds especially gritty — Sigrid previously told MTV News, "I always try to catch that nerve when we're recording. We often just end up using the demo vocals because that's when you can hear that the lyrics are fresh in mind and that you're singing the lyrics more than you're singing technically. And that's what I love."

"Focus" is the latest release from Sigrid's upcoming Raw EP, following "High Five," "I Don't Want to Know," and the title track. The project doesn't have a release date yet, but suffice to say, anticipation is at an all-time high.

For more on Sigrid, check out her latest interview with MTV News below.