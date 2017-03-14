Family Occasion: These MTV Stars Are Representing At The Movie & TV Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Party's here!

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Tiffany Haddish, is recognizing some unforgettable performances -- including the recipient of the Generation Award Chris Pratt and Trailblazer Award winner Lena Waithe. And a bunch of familiar faces from this network (some first-time attendees and some veterans) are on hand at the biggest bash of the year.

Check out the ladies and gentlemen who walked the red carpet and represented this channel at the big/small screen-focused affair below. And make sure to tune in to the MTV Movie & TV Awards when it airs on Monday at 9/8c -- with a special episode of Teen Mom 2 right before at 8/7c.