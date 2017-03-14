Family Occasion: These MTV Stars Are Representing At The Movie & TV Awards

Party's here!
The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Tiffany Haddish, is recognizing some unforgettable performances -- including the recipient of the Generation Award Chris Pratt and Trailblazer Award winner Lena Waithe. And a bunch of familiar faces from this network (some first-time attendees and some veterans) are on hand at the biggest bash of the year.
Check out the ladies and gentlemen who walked the red carpet and represented this channel at the big/small screen-focused affair below. And make sure to tune in to the MTV Movie & TV Awards when it airs on Monday at 9/8c -- with a special episode of Teen Mom 2 right before at 8/7c.
-
Ronnie Ortiz-MagroFrazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Mike "The Situation" SorrentinoFrazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Justina ValentineFrazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Pauly DFrazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Kortni Gilson, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice and Gus SmyrniosAlberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV
-
Deena CorteseFrazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Vinny GuadagninoFrazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Romeo MillerEmma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV
-
Dr. DrewFrazer Harrison/Getty Images