Drake Still Isn't Over That Girl Who Said He Couldn't Sing

Drake has an excellent memory. On 2 Chainz's "Bigger Than You" featuring Quavo, the Canadian rapper references a time when people weren't as excited to hear him break the melodies out: "'Member shorty told me she thought the raps good, but the singing's off.'"

Considering the previous bar mentions a time when he had a prepaid phone, it is safe to assume this was probably anywhere between 2007 and 2009, where Drake was first coming into his singing voice on projects like So Far Gone. What is the chance this is the same girl who told Drake he'd never be "as big as Trey Songz" on "From Time?"

Thankfully, "Bigger Than You" isn't all about women who said Drake needed to work on hitting the correct notes. Quavo handles the hook, which is about warning fans he's on "baller alert," while the fine ladies are on "caller alert." 2 Chainz also blesses us with the punchline, "Chain so big, should have came with a kickstand," which, same.

In February, Chainz announced the release of his next album, Rap Or Go to the League, in front of a blimp. On Instagram, the Atlanta rapper described that the theme of his fifth studio album would center on race relations and the stereotypes he faced growing up.

"With the height of racial tensions across America I felt I should do my part in explaining some of the brain washing formulas used in my community," Chainz wrote. "This album not only touches on those who did succeed thru entertainment but those who didn't! Welcome to Rap or Go TO THE LEAGUE!"