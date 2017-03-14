9 Sweet, Embarrassing, And Eye-Opening Facts About Drake's So Far Gone

Photo by Frederick Breedon/WireImage

Admitting Drake's So Far Gone turns nine today (February 13) proves three things — time is a cruel mistress, people that remember Blogspot now have children, and Drake has been the hottest rapper alive for almost a decade. Aubrey's third official mixtape represented a coming of age. It shed the nervous energy and aimlessness of Room for Improvement and forged a singular vision of Drake's persona that is missing on Comeback Season.

In Drake's first MTV News interview in 2009, he describes his surprise at the reception for So Far Gone and how it positioned him as something growing against the hip-hop grain.

"I'm very taken aback, because I used to be so self-conscious about the strikes against me, like coming from Canada, being on a TV show, being super light-skinned," said Drake. "There's just things where you be like, 'Is this gonna work?' But now it gives me a chance to really accept that I am something different and something new. I see it more as an opportunity to really be, like, well, I don't have to be the next 'Ye. I don't have to be the next Wayne. I can just be the first Drake.

On the ninth anniversary of So Far Gone, we share some insight into the landmark release.