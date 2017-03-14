VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Childish Gambino Surprising Students With A Performance Of 'This Is America' Gives Us All The Feels

Donald Glover and Chance the Rapper just proved that "The Worst Guys" can also be the best guys. Yesterday (June 11), Glover surprised a room full of Chicago youth at OpenMike by performing Childish Gambino's "This Is America." As the beat to the song starts playing the auditorium erupts as students rush to the stage, while Gambino breaks out his signature dance from the video.

Glover and Chance's relationship goes way back. The Chicago rapper opened up for Childish Gambino early in both of their careers and even teased fans with the possibility of a joint mixtape. Chance along with the poet and activist Malcolm London host OpenMike, which is a monthly event where Chicago high school students can present artwork to their peers and receive professional development. The monthly event honors "Brother Mike" Hawkins, who helped artists like Chance, Vic Mensa, and Saba first get their start at the YouMedia Lyricist Loft event.

Last week, FX announced that they ordered a third season of Atlanta. At an Emmys FYC screening and panel on Friday (June 8), Glover compared the upcoming season of Atlanta to one of Kanye West's most successful albums.

"I align the seasons I think, to me, like Kanye records," Glover told IndieWire. "I feel like this is our Graduation. This is probably our most accessible but also the realest — an honest version of it — and I feel like the most enjoyable, like the third album."