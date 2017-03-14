Shawn Mendes And His Denim Jacket Get All Felt Up In 'Nervous' Video

YouTube

The last time we saw a Shawn Mendes video, the 19-year-old was being pelted with rocks and hail while insisting that giving up isn't in his blood. This time around, the Canadian crooner keeps it much more simple and laid-back, taking a "Gap commercial" approach to his latest single, "Nervous."

In the new vid, Mendes strums away on his guitar while anonymous hands get all touchy-feely with him, tugging his denim jacket, stroking his hair, and playfully poking his face (jealous yet?!). It's seemingly a reference to how distracting love can be, though Mendes doesn't appear to mind a bit, keeping a cheeky grin on his face the entire time.

Following the video's premiere, Mendes shared a behind-the-scenes pic from the shoot that reveals who his handsy co-star was. In the snap, he smiles alongside the video's director, Eli Russell Linnetz, and artist and model Lilliya Scarlett.

The "Nervous" video is just the latest feat for Mendes, who wrapped up a weeklong residency on The Late Late Show With James Corden last week. Meanwhile, his self-titled third album is sitting pretty atop the Billboard 200, so, yes, Shawn's got a lot to smile about these days.