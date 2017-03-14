Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

One of the most vulnerable parts on Kanye West's new album ye is "Wouldn't Leave." On the song, the father of three apologizes to his wife for making the controversial statement on TMZ that slavery was "a choice." During the first verse Kanye raps, "My wife callin', screamin', say we 'bout to lose it all / Had to calm her down 'cause she couldn't breathe / Told her she could leave me now, but she wouldn't leave." In an interview with ET at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards, Kim Kardashian opened up about her husband's controversial statements on race and hearing the song for the first time.

"Did I talk about it? Did I scream about it? Did I cry about it? Did I fight about it? Yeah," Kardashian said. "That’s not stuff we put on social media, but yeah we have those moments. That was the one song that he didn't really play for me until last minute, so I heard that last minute and it meant a lot to me...But yeah, we have different views sometimes, but that's my husband, you know?"

Earlier in the interview, Kardashian gives insight into the creation of ye and how Kanye started over weeks before the album was set to be released.

"I was in the room for making all of the songs and hearing things and it's a really fascinating process, especially since he like scrapped his whole album and redid it in the last two weeks and just came up with all new songs," she said. "I left to go home for, like, two days and then I come back and it was a whole new album. It's fascinating to see the process."

ye is headed to a number one debut on the Billboard Hot 100. Yesterday (June 4), the Chicago rapper took to Twitter to thank fans for supporting the project.

West's next project, Kids See Ghosts, with Kid Cudi drops this Friday (June 8). Hopefully, he won't scrap this one so close to the deadline as he did with ye.