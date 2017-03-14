Camila Cabello Sings Half In Spanish On Pharrell's New Bouncy 'Sangria Wine'

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Epic Records

On Thursday (May 17), Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B came through with "Dinero," one more contender for the ever-elusive Song of the Summer tag. And indeed, since we're more than halfway through the month of May now, music in general is only going to get more breezy and bright-sounding as we creep right into the warmest season.

Nowhere is this more apparent than on "Sangria Wine," the horn-heavy new team-up of Pharrell Williams and Camila Cabello. On the track, which dropped Friday, Pharrell's voice mingles with Camila's into a tasty melange not unlike the titular beverage.

With a light reggae influence and Camila bouncing back and forth between English and Spanish, "Sangria Wine" stays firmly in the category of "put this on at any social gathering and watch people very gradually turn up."

"Counterclockwise, I'm mixing it up," Camila sings, staying completely on theme as Pharrell's production bounces underneath. "Sip it, sip it, I bet that you blush." Camila also has a production credit alongside her collaborator, and Never Be The Same Tour opener Bia also has a writing credit on the track.

Pharrell joined Camila onstage at a Los Angeles tour stop on her Never Be The Same Tour, where she debuted "Sangria Wine" alongside a Charli XCX-assisted tune called "Scar Tissue."

Check out "Sangria Wine" above, and just like with "Dinero" yesterday, make sure you add it to your ever-expanding Song of the Summer playlist. You know the drill.