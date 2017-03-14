Cardi B Is The 'Trap Selena' On Jennifer Lopez's Bilingual New 'Dinero'

Getty Images

Just last month, Cardi B dropped her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, and its seemingly infinite listenability had us wondering: Which potential single had the power to become the next "Bodak Yellow"? Our writer Charles Holmes posited that "I Like It," with its Bad Bunny and J Balvin features, "has the potential to be the 'Despacito' or 'Mi Gente' of summer 2018."

But that was before we heard "Dinero," Cardi's new collab with Jennifer Lopez that dropped on Thursday (May 17).

On the new bilingual track, J.Lo maintains that money is her primary motivating force and that, in no uncertain terms, she gets it. "Me and Benjamín Franco stay at the banco / Getting checks like Nike, everywhere that I go," Jenny opens the song before settling into its main refrain and hook: "Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero" (or "I want money).

Cardi's presence on the track serves to remind us exactly who she is, at one point referring to herself as the "trap Selena." And of course, she has to shout out that both her and J.Lo come from the same place: "Two bad bitches that came from the Bronx / Cardi from the pole and Jenny from the block."

DJ Khaled is here, too, doing plenty of DJ Khaled things like announcing the names of all the performers on the track at the appropriate times. "Dinero" follows Lopez's "El Anillo" from last month.

Check out the song above, and if you haven't already, add it to your summer playlists. It's nearly that time once again.