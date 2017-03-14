Did Weeknd Scrap His ‘Upbeat’ Album After Breakup With Selena?

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

The Weeknd's My Dear Melancholy, is peak Abel. The songs are long, haunting, decadent odes to scorned and lost love. Many fans thought the EP was sending shots at Selena Gomez, as he tried to rekindle a romance with Bella Hadid. Citing lyrics like, "I said I didn't feel nothing, baby, but I lied / I almost cut a piece of myself for your life / Guess I was just another pit stop / 'Til you made up your mind / You just wasted my time," as a prime example.

The rumors were hyperbolic in the way most conspiracy theories about pop stars tend to be. However, in his most recent Time magazine cover story, the elusive star opened up about the emotional reason he abandoned an entire album.

"Prior to Melancholy, I had a whole album written, done," Abel said. "Which wasn’t melancholy at all because it was a different time in my life."

When asked in the interview if the album was "upbeat" and made around the time he was still dating Gomez, The Weeknd is coy.

"It was very upbeat—it was beautiful," he said. "I don’t want to perform something that I don’t feel."

Unfortunately, The Weeknd shared that fans will "never" hear the album. Now that news is deserving of some melancholy.