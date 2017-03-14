Who Is The Weeknd Sending Shots To On My Dear Melancholy,?

Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage

The Weeknd's My Dear Melancholy, is a past lover's worst nightmare. Vengeful, despondent, and detached, the six-song EP sees Abel clawing back from two relationships gone awry. Fans have gone berserk on social media trying to decipher the hidden meanings throughout each song.

Potentially the wildest theory circulating on the internet is the idea that the Toronto singer almost donated a kidney to Selena Gomez. On the EP opener "Call Out My Name," The Weeknd sings, "I said I didn't feel nothing, baby, but I lied / I almost cut a piece of myself for your life / Guess I was just another pit stop / 'Til you made up your mind / You just wasted my time."

In September 2017, Gomez revealed that she had to have a kidney transplant as a result of her battle with lupus. Earlier that same year, Selena and The Weeknd shared that they were dating on Instagram. Fans across Twitter are now trying to connect lyrics from the EP to the dissolution of the two singers' relationship.

Fans are also trying to decipher lyrics from "Wasted Times" and make them fit into a narrative about model and ex-Weeknd lover Bella Hadid. During the song's opening, Tesfaye sings, "Wasted times I spent with someone else / She wasn't even half of you." He later continues, "And I know right now that we're not talkin' (not talkin') / I hope you know this dick is still an option."

We may never know who these shots are aimed at. Regardless, the internet will forever be undefeated with their theories.