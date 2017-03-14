Sam Smith And Logic Bring The Drama In Surreal ‘Pray’ Video

YouTube

Sam Smith and Logic don’t take us to church in their new video for “Pray,” instead opting to do their worshipping at a luxurious Italian estate.

Directed by Joe Connor, the video was shot at the famed Villa Erba near Lake Como, Italy. The resulting visual is a stunning show of extravagance, with Smith modeling designer suits while swapping reflective verses with the Bobby Tarantino II rapper. As dapper as the two collaborators look, though, the standout scenes are actually the ones that don't feature them. That's because the rest of the vid is packed with plenty of whimsy, thanks to some eerie masks, interpretive dancing, a miniature white horse, a man on stilts, and a whole lot of butterflies. Expect the surreal.

In a statement about the new video, Smith revealed that he wrote “Pray” after visiting Mosul, Iraq. “We are all looking around at what’s happening in the world, and it is just messed up,” he said. “You've got no choice but to look up to the sky and put your hands together and pray for something to happen.”

“Pray” originally appeared as a single from Smith’s sophomore album, The Thrill of It All, and later as a remix featuring Logic. Now, the English crooner is gearing up for the North American leg of his The Thrill of It All Tour — which kicks off on June 18 in Toronto — while Logic’s own headlining trek begins in Boston on June 8. Here’s hoping “Pray” will make it onto at least one of their setlists.