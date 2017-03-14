Logic Holds A Therapy Session On Sam Smith's 'Pray'

Getty Images

The new year has been bittersweet for Logic. He performed at the Grammys, released a mixtape that went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, but he also weathered a divorce. Therefore, it isn't a surprise that his contribution to Sam Smith's "Pray" sounds therapeutic.

The Maryland rapper opens up the song with an intro where he discusses his come-up and questions if God will protect him. Mysteriously, Logic raps, "I know I ain't perfect, but you should respect me / They don't want me happy / They don't want to let me live." Who is "they?" Also, Logic like most musicians has his share of detractors, but I don't think "they" mind him living and getting his green drinks.

On the second verse, Logic gets more vulnerable. He grapples with being a sinner and questioning who has the right to judge him. Towards the middle of his 16, the "1-800-273-8255" rapper calls out his haters, which is a very rapper thing to do.

I know you hater motherfuckers just can't relate at all

If I'm the first one to the line that's fine, I'll take it all

Well Logic, He gon' let 'em know

I ain't perfect, but I'm worth it

Thankfully, Logic is going on tour in June, where he will most likely be surrounded by zero haters.