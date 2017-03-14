Hulu

Inspired by the work of Stephen King, there's a whole lot of sin bubbling beneath this sleepy Maine town

It's a good time to be a horror fan. With films like It, Get Out, and A Quiet Place terrorizing moviegoers and racking up critical acclaim and major box-office hauls, we're in the middle of a horror renaissance. Hulu hopes to capitalize on the genre craze with Castle Rock, a new drama from J.J. Abrams and based on the work of prolific author Stephen King.

The steaming service debuted a new teaser trailer today (May 1), giving us a glimpse into the psychological-horror series that's sure to be giving us nightmares this summer. The promo hints at the darkness lurking beneath the sleepy Maine town and the characters who find themselves caught up in its sin.

Castle Rock is inspired by King's interconnected universe, so prepare to see familiar places (like Shawshank State Penitentiary), themes, and people in the creepy drama. In fact, the infamous number 237 can be seen in the teaser below:

The series not only stars André Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Jane Levy, and Scott Glenn, but it also features two actors who know what it's like diving into King's twisted world: Sissy Spacek (Carrie) and Bill Skarsgård (It).

According to the official synopsis, Castle Rock weaves an "epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland."

Castle Rock will premiere on July 25.