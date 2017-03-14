Getty Images

If You Loved Bill Skarsgård As Pennywise In It , Then You Need To Watch This Castle Rock Trailer

Bill Skarsgård terrorized audiences last month in Andy Muschietti's It, in which the 6'4'' Swedish actor starred as the demonic, child-eating clown Pennywise. Apparently, Skarsgård enjoyed the experience of playing in Stephen King's world so much, he's ready to do it again in Castle Rock, a psychological-horror series set within King's multiverse.

The first trailer for Castle Rock premiered at New York Comic Con on Sunday (October 8), where Skarsgård was joined by costars André Holland, Melanie Lynskey, and icon Sissy Spacek to debut the first look at their mysterious new Hulu series.

"It's kind of an homage to Stephen King," Spacek told the Comic Con crowd, "and I owe Stephen King a lot." Spacek starred as the titular character in the 1976 film adaptation of Carrie.

From executive producer J.J. Abrams, Castle Rock is written and produced by Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason in the spirit of King's work. This isn't a direct adaptation of any one text, but those familiar with King's creepy canon will notice certain themes, locations, and characters from his beloved books in the series.

After all, the town itself is a significant part of King's multiverse. Not to mention, a car with a "Shawshank Department of Corrections" bumper sticker can be seen seen sinking under water in the trailer, and Skarsgård's character is also seen behind bars. So we know that Shawshank Prison — as featured in King's novella Shawshank Redemption — will play a key role in the show.

According to the official synopsis, Castle Rock weaves an "epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland."

Castle Rock is set to premiere on Hulu in 2018.