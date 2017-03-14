Kanye Says 'I Can't Be Managed,' Parts Ways With Scooter Braun

Photo by Ben Rose/WireImage

Kanye West is a free agent. The Chicago renaissance man announced on Twitter that he's split with his co-manager Scooter Braun. In a stream-of-consciousness tweet storm West described why he got rid of his managerial and legal team.

"I no longer have a manager," Kanye wrote. "I can't be managed. I'm nobody's 'client.' Yes I got rid of my last lawyer why? Because he wouldn't come to work full time. I also asked my last manager to come work full time for Yeezy of course the last lawyer and manager said no. So now I hired a CEO and a CFO and I have two full time lawyers as of now."

Yesterday (April 24), Billboard reported that Braun and West were no longer working together. An anonymous source claimed the reason, was Kanye leaving "the traditional music business." Braun is the second high-profile manager Kanye has split with this year. In March, Kanye and Izvor “Izzy” Zivkovic ended their business relationship, reported Variety.

During an interview on The Bill Simmons Podcast, the man behind Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande shared how he first met Kanye in 2003 on the set of Ludacris's "Stand Up" and how he became his manager 13 years later.

"Kanye puts out that tweet saying he's 56 million dollars in debt and I'm his friend, so I called him just to say, 'Are you ok,'" Braun said. "No business, nothing and then we started talking and he's like, 'You should manage me. Be part of this team.' I said, 'I don't want to manage you I just want to be your friend. We've had this conversation.' This is about two and half years ago."

However, Scooter admitted that Kanye wasn't dissuaded from Braun declining his offer.

"Literally, a week later I said, 'When you get back in town in two weeks we'll sit down and talk and see how I can help you out,'" Scooter continued. "It wasn't like work together. I get a phone call two days later from Def Jam and from Adidas both saying, 'We were told to talk to you, that you're Kanye's manager.'"

After the resurgence of Ariana Grande with the release of "No Tears Left To Cry," it is safe to say Braun has his hands full — Kanye or no Kanye.