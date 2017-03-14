Kanye West Returned To Social Media To Talk About Tattoos, Shoes, And Consciousness

Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images

On Friday (April 13), Kanye West made his miraculous return to Twitter. Last May, Kanye deactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts, but re-activated the latter as part of Kim Kardashian's Valentine's Day gift. Over the weekend, Kanye made sure his tweets covered a wide range of topics including, tattoo ideas and his favorite Saint Pablo merch. However, he also started to show off the inspiration behind various models of his Yeezy sneaker line.

The reasoning behind this might come from a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where Kanye sat down with interior designer Axel Vervoordt. During the discussion, Kanye admits to being upset after multiple publications describe Virgil Abloh — recently appointed to Louis Vuitton's menswear artistic director — as his creative director, instead of creative collaborator.

"It's not bad or good, it's my creative collaborator being the head of Louis Vuitton," Kanye said. "Because [Abloh and I] have been fighting to make apparel at a certain price that still has the same credibility and desirability as something at a higher price...But when they say he was my creative director, that's incorrect. He was a creative collaborator."

Later in the discussion, The Life of Pablo-artist shares his ultimate goal with his fashion line.

"At Adidas, I have Yeezy, but it's a namesake brand," West continued. "It's my nickname. We do these sneakers that sell out and we get, 'Oh, this is the number one brand on Women's Wear Daily.' And I don't wish to be number one anymore, I wish to be water. I wish to be closer to UNICEF or something where I can take the information that I have and help as many people as possible, not to just shove it into a brand"

Hopefully, Kanye will start getting the credit he deserves and keeps dropping mental jewels on Twitter.