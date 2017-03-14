Liam Payne And J Balvin Crank Up The Heat On Bilingual Bop ‘Familiar’

Getty Images

After scoring a top 10 hit with the sexy, Quavo-assisted “Strip That Down,” Liam Payne has cranked up the heat for his latest A-list collaboration. The One Direction singer hops on the bilingual bandwagon for “Familiar,” a Latin-tinged crossover hit featuring reggaeton superstar J Balvin, of “Mi Gente” fame.

If that sounds like an irresistible pairing to you, then you’re absolutely right. Payne, for his part, seductively flirts/sings, “It’s simple / You dip low / Your hips roll / You do the Calypso / An intro is all that I need,” over funky production. Balvin swoops in with some additional swagger via a Spanish-language verse, and the two come together on a stuttering chorus that’s bound to get stuck in your head.

Better get “familiar” with this tune, because chances are you’ll be hearing it a lot as summertime rolls around.

The duo also released an accompanying vertical video for Spotify, which finds them singing into the camera as a bunch of women salsa dance around them. It should also be noted that they look like actual twins in the video, which they joked about in a cute behind-the-scenes clip.

Check out the vertical Spotify video here, and jam to “Familiar” above.