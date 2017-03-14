Hampton Records Limited

Liam Payne Forgot To 'Strip That Down' For His New Music Video

Last month, Liam Payne teased fans with a shirtless video promoting his first solo single, "Strip That Down." Well, the official music video finally arrived Friday (June 2), and I don't know where that teaser came from, but your boy is fully clothed for all three minutes. Sorry to disappoint.

Instead of stripping it down, Payne kind of (?) gets his groove on, though the professional dancers are really the heart of the video. One Direction were never known for their choreography, after all. Migos's Quavo also joins for his rap verse.

Now that all the 1D boys are pursuing solo projects, it's easier to see what styles and genres they individually gravitate towards. For Payne, that appears to mean a little bit of Usher, Justin Bieber, and Ed Sheeran (who co-wrote "Strip That Down," interestingly enough).

The big question is, who will Liam's next song sound like?