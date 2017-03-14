Getty Images

Khalid Is Bringing One Of The Hottest Boy Bands On Tour With Him

PRETTYMUCH broke big in 2017 with certified jams like “Would You Mind” and “No More,” and now the boy band is plotting its biggest (and perhaps most unexpected) move yet.

On Wednesday (April 18), the guys announced that they’ve booked a coveted spot on Khalid’s upcoming spring tour. Dubbed “The Roxy Tour,” the trek kicks off on May 1 in Portland and includes stops in Seattle, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Toronto, before wrapping up on June 7 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

PRETTYMUCH shared the happy news by posting a black and white video of them running around, Photoshopping a tour poster, and being their endlessly energetic selves. “Stoked to be joining our boy @thegr8khalid for the Roxy Tour!!” they wrote.

The band also added the link to Khalid’s website for ticket info, though the tour actually sold out weeks ago. Still, at least loyal Beanz will now know where to catch the boys if they’re lucky enough to score some last-minute tickets.

All in all, it’s a huge week for PRETTYMUCH, who have an EP out tomorrow (April 19), as well as a fresh video for their new single, “Hello.” A massive tour with a VMA winner and Grammy nominee is just the icing on the cake.