The Innocents First Trailer Reveals A Teen Love Thriller With A Supernatural Twist

Netflix

'What you see is not what you see'

You might want to clear your schedule for August 24, because that's the day Netflix will drop The Innocents — and based on this two-and-a-half-minute trailer alone, it looks highly binge-worthy.

Offering a lot more information than the vague teaser announcement — but still pretty nebulous — the trailer opens with the plot point we already knew: two teens, Harry (Percelle Ascott) and June (Sorcha Groundsell), run away to be together.

At the same time, three adults conspire to kidnap June, insisting she's in grave danger. It seems like that danger originates with an unknown third party — not the kidnappers themselves — although the kidnappers don't seem all that trustworthy either. After coming face-to-face with one of these ominous-looking adults, June somehow activates her own shape-shifting abilities, leaving her and Harry (and me, if I'm being honest) totally scared and confused.

With a tagline of "What you see is not what you see," I'm not really sure what I just saw. Who is good? Who is bad? Who is real and who is shape-shifting?!

We'll find out on August 24. Until then, check out the first trailer for Netflix's The Innocents above.