Introducing The Innocents, Netflix's New Supernatural Romeo And Juliet

Netflix

Harry and June run away to be together, but then...

Netflix has announced a new original series, The Innocents, coming soon to the streaming service, and damn, it looks good.

The eight-episode series stars Sorcha Groundsell as June and Percelle Ascott as Harry, in what sounds like a Romeo and Juliet-inspired story of a star-crossed love — with a twist, of course, and hopefully without that tragic ending.

After the two teens run away from their overbearing parents to be together, secrets their parents had been keeping come to challenge their love, as a mysterious — and perhaps supernatural — gift they each possess reveals destructive forces.

In the teaser released Thursday (February 15), we see the main characters looking somber, a glimpse of a love note, shattering glass, and the words "What you see is not what you see" and "Love changes everything."

Guy Pearce also stars as Halvorson, but no description of his character has been released. The series creators are Hania Elkington and Simon Duric, who has also worked on The Crown and Black Mirror, so, yeah, this is going to be good.

Here's the full description from Netflix:

