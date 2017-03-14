Making A Splash: Vote For The Best Ex On The Beach Entrance

Ex on the Beach started with a bang splash.

During this week's series premiere, 10 singles -- Bad Girl Angela, Bachelor Nation members Chase and Jasmine, Challenge competitor Cory, DJ Chris, Vanderpump Rules vet Faith, Big Brother contestant Paulie, Are You the One? love hopeful Taylor, fashion influencer Victoria and fitness model Tor'i -- arrived to a nightmare in paradise. And boy, did they all make an entrance -- in their finest swimwear and via beachy, Baywatch-style walks in the water.

But who had the most ex-ceptional entrance? Vote up and down below (hello, GIFs) and be sure to keep watching the gang every Thursday at 9/8c.