Is Every Hot Rapper Alive On Post Malone's Beerbongs & Bentleys?

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Last night (April 18), Post Malone released the tracklist for Beerbongs & Bentleys. The "Rockstar" singer in classic Malone fashion will enlist a host of rappers to feature on his second studio album, including Swae Lee, 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign, Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, and YG. The project is slated to drop Friday (April 27).

Malone has teased the Beerbongs & Bentleys features for a while. In an interview with GQ, an appearance from Motley Crüe’s Tommy Lee was mentioned. However, his name doesn't appear on any of the album titles. Maybe the legendary drummer is an uncredited guest.

In the same interview, the Stoney singer shared his goal to make his upcoming album devoid of genre.

"It should just be music, you know," Post said. "Because I’ve met so many people that’ll say, 'I listen to everything except for this, or this,' you know? And I think that’s stupid. If you like it, you should listen to it."

Fans will soon see if Post was successful in his mission. Check out the full tracklist below.

"Paranoid"

"Spoil My Night" (featuring Swae Lee)

"Rich & Sad"

"Zack and Codeine"

"Takin’ Shots"

"Rockstar" (featuring 21 Savage)

"Over Now"

"Psycho" (featuring Ty Dolla $ign)

"Better Now"

"Ball For Me" (featuring Nicki Minaj)

"Otherside"

"Stay"

"Blame It On Me"

"Same Bitches" (featuring G-Eazy & YG)

"Jonestown" (Interlude)

"92 Explorer"

"Candy Paint"

"Sugar Wraith"