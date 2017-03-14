Did T-Pain And Joey Bada$$ Co-Write Post Malone's 'rockstar'?

Getty Images

Drake, Meek Mill, and anyone else embroiled in a feud that erupted from a ghostwriting accusation will be the first to tell you that the line between co-writing and ghostwriting is a tricky one to walk.

In the latest chapter of this age-old hip-hop saga, T-Pain revealed on Twitter that he was on the original version of Post Malone's "rockstar" with Joey Bada$$. When a fan complimented T-Pain's efforts on the then presumed remix, the singer responded with a behind-the-scenes tidbit.

"That's the original," wrote Pain. "They took me off. And put 21 on. Me and Joey had it first."

Joey backed up T-Pain's claim and also revealed it was his first number one record on the Billboard Hot 100.

"This is facts," said Joey. "I actually co-wrote the song w post :) quietly got my first #1 off that 💰💰💰 more ghostwriting in 2018."

In a September interview with Billboard, Post Malone briefly spoke about Bada$$ being in the studio when he first heard the beat for "rockstar." However, he didn't mention that the Brooklyn rapper had a hand in writing the song.

"Joey Bada$$ was in there," said Malone. "We were just vibing on it and the melody was sick. We just cut like a little scratch vocal and we took it back to LA. I finished my part and sent it off to [21] Savage -- and there it is."

You can listen to T-Pain and Joey's contributions below.