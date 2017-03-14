The Weeknd Is Surrounded By Darkness And Bats In Trippy ‘Call Out My Name’ Video

YouTube

The Weeknd walks a lonely road (the only one that he has ever known) in the moody new video for his even moodier song, “Call Out My Name.”

The clip was directed by frequent Weeknd collaborator Grant Singer, who also helmed the vids for “Starboy,” “The Hills,” and “Can’t Feel My Face.” This may be the duo’s most surreal vid yet, though — it opens on Abel singing his heart out on a desolate block, cloaked in all-black, and vomiting up a colony of bats. From there, he takes the stage in an abandoned theater, then wanders some burning plains where he’s surrounded by wildlife and haunted by a bird-woman hybrid. It’s all confusingly creepy, but it sure does set a mood.

The lovelorn “Call Out My Name” is the opening, possibly Selena Gomez-referencing track from The Weeknd’s recent surprise EP, My Dear Melancholy. Apparent romantic troubles aside, The Weeknd has plenty to be happy about these days: he recently secured his third consecutive No. 1 album with My Dear Melancholy, and next up, he’s headlining Coachella alongside Beyoncé and Eminem.