Taylor Swift’s New Tour Rehearsal Pics Hint At Lots Of Dancing Ahead

Getty Images

The countdown is on for Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour, and no one’s more excited than Swift herself. With less than a month to go before the trek kicks off in Arizona on May 8, the singer has ramped up excitement by sharing some behind-the-scenes looks at her rehearsals.

On Tuesday night (April 10), Swift flooded her Instagram with a slew of new pics, beginning with one that introduces fans to her crew of 16 dancers. “Say hi to the Reputation Stadium Tour dancers!! Been spending my days rehearsing with these overwhelmingly talented people,” she captioned the snap, which shows the posse mugging on a staircase (look to the right to see Swift repping her merch and showing off her muscles).

Much to Swifties’ delight, the pop star generously tagged all 16 of her dancers in the pic, so fans can get nice and familiar with them (a.k.a., Insta-stalk the hell out of them) before the tour begins.

Along with that group shot, Swift also shared peeks at her personalized “REP” ear piece, the stage’s apparent moving pieces, and more choreo-focused snaps, like one that shows her being dramatically lifted in the air. Looks like this tour is going to pull out all the stops.

No word yet on whether or not Swift will recreate her "Delicate" choreo for the stage, but here's hoping her new dance-centric pics hint at fans seeing at least some of those memorable moves.