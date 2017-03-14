Taylor Swift Continues Her Reputation Takeover With 27 New Tour Dates

With Reputation finally out in the world, you might think Taylor Swift would take the week off from throwing fans into total hysteria, but think again. On Monday (November 13, a.k.a. her lucky number), Swift pulled back the curtain on one of the most anticipated live tours of 2018, revealing an initial run of dates in stadiums across North America.
Swift’s Reputation tour will kick off on May 8 in Glendale, Arizona. She’ll hit a total of 27 cities throughout the summer before wrapping up on October 6 in Arlington, Texas. She has yet to reveal opening acts or international stops, but her website says more dates will be added in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.
Swift has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program to create a nifty fan-focused ticket hub that attempts to block scalpers and bots from purchasing and reselling tickets. Fans who register prior to the November 28 cut-off date will get access to tickets before they’re made available to the general public on December 13 (Swift’s birthday!). And judging by the fact that Reputation amassed an unheard-of 700,000 albums sold on its first day, this is going to be one of the hottest concert tickets of the year. Act swiftly, Swifties!
Check out the first run of Reputation tour dates below.
May 8 – Glendale, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium
May 12 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
May 19 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
May 22 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
May 25 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field At Mile High
June 2 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
June 30 – Louisville, KY @ Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium
July 7 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
July 10 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field
July 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
July 17 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium
July 21 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
July 28 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
August 4 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
August 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
August 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
August 14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
August 18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
August 25 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
August 28 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
September 01 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
September 08 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium
September 15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
September 18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
September 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome
September 29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
October 6 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium