Taylor Swift Continues Her Reputation Takeover With 27 New Tour Dates

With Reputation finally out in the world, you might think Taylor Swift would take the week off from throwing fans into total hysteria, but think again. On Monday (November 13, a.k.a. her lucky number), Swift pulled back the curtain on one of the most anticipated live tours of 2018, revealing an initial run of dates in stadiums across North America.

Swift’s Reputation tour will kick off on May 8 in Glendale, Arizona. She’ll hit a total of 27 cities throughout the summer before wrapping up on October 6 in Arlington, Texas. She has yet to reveal opening acts or international stops, but her website says more dates will be added in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Swift has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program to create a nifty fan-focused ticket hub that attempts to block scalpers and bots from purchasing and reselling tickets. Fans who register prior to the November 28 cut-off date will get access to tickets before they’re made available to the general public on December 13 (Swift’s birthday!). And judging by the fact that Reputation amassed an unheard-of 700,000 albums sold on its first day, this is going to be one of the hottest concert tickets of the year. Act swiftly, Swifties!

Check out the first run of Reputation tour dates below.

May 8 – Glendale, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium

May 12 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

May 19 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

May 22 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

May 25 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field At Mile High

June 2 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

June 30 – Louisville, KY @ Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium

July 7 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

July 10 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

July 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

July 17 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium

July 21 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

July 28 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

August 4 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

August 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

August 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

August 18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

August 25 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

August 28 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

September 01 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

September 08 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

September 15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

September 18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

September 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

September 29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

October 6 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium