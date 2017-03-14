7 Songs We Desperately Need Lea Michele And Darren Criss To Cover On Their Tour

The news of Lea Michele and Darren Criss's joint U.S. tour is only a few hours old, but that hasn't stopped me from already planning the perfect set list.
The former Glee stars—and Broadway babies—announced today (April 9) that they'd be hitting the road this summer to perform a range of popular songs from the hit Fox musical dramedy, Broadway, and their solo endeavors. The LM/DC tour kicks off May 30 at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.
While Michele and Criss have both released solo projects since their Glee days, the William McKinley High School alums aren't shying away from their TV pasts—or their Broadway roots—on this tour, so prepare for a whole lot of covers. But before we queue up for pre-sale tickets on April 11, here are the seven songs we need to hear this dynamic duo cover on stage.
-
"Teenage Dream"
Listen, if there's one song we know will absolutely make the final set list, it's Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream." It's the song that single-handedly launched Criss's career and endeared him to millions of Gleeks around the world. I'm not saying that Glee peaked in the sixth episode of Season 2, but I kind of am.
-
"Don't You Want Me"
The first duet between Rachel Berry and Blaine Anderson—an electric cover of The Human League's "Don't You Want Me"—is the perfect song to hype up the crowd. No alcohol required.
-
"Tonight"
A song that combines both their Glee history and their shared love of musical theater, Rachel and Blaine sang "Tonight" when they were cast in Artie's production of West Side Story in Season 3. Not only is it a perfect duet for these Broadway alums—Michele made her Broadway debut in Les Misérables at age 8 and Criss made his in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in 2012—but it would also make for a fantastic audition for Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake.
-
"Broadway Baby"
I just really want to hear LM and DC to sing a lot of show tunes, and this number from Follies is so fun!
-
"Waving Through a Window"
If there really is a higher power, then Criss would cover "Waving Through a Window," the standout number from Dear Evan Hansen—the Tony-winning musical from his good friends, and fellow University of Michigan alums, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.
-
"Don't Rain on My Parade"
For some people, "Don't Stop Believin'" is the song from Glee. But for me—and Barbra Streisand, probably—it's Michele's knock-out performance of "Don't Rain on My Parade" in Season 1. It was so good, she even performed it at the 2010 Tony Awards.
-
"Don't Stop Believin'"
That being said, if this is going to be a proper McKinley reunion, Michele and Criss have to perform "Don't Stop Believin'." It won't be the same without the cast—unless they surprise us with some familiar faces along the way—but maybe a slower, more somber version of this iconic song is the catharsis this fandom needs.