Calling All Tonys And Marias: Steven Spielberg's West Side Story Launches Casting Call

Something's coming, something good: Steven Spielberg is officially remaking West Side Story, and you — yes, you! — can be his Tony and Maria. An open casting call for the roles of Tony, Maria, Anita, and Bernardo has gone out, so get that choreo ready. I'm only slightly kidding; dance experience is a "plus" but not a requirement.

Details about Spielberg's remake are sparse, but here's what we do know: Angels in America playwright and Pulitzer winner Tony Kushner is penning the script for the new adaptation of the iconic love story. Also, the casting call confirms that all performers, ages 15 to 25, "must be able to sing." Natalie Wood, who starred in the beloved 1961 movie musical, famously did not sing her part in full. (She was also not Latina.)

West Side Story tells the tragic tale of a star-crossed romance between two teens: a white gang member named Tony and a Puerto Rican girl named Maria. Featuring music and lyrics from legends Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, the original Broadway production of West Side Story debuted in 1957, and the 1961 movie adaptation — starring Wood, Richard Beymer, and Rita Moreno — took home 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Though he's been a long-time fan of musicals, this will be Spielberg's first foray into the genre, unless you count the razzle-dazzle opening of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

But here's the real question: Will West Side Story superfan Lin-Manuel Miranda be tapped to pen some original songs for the film?

Who knows!