David Guetta And Sia’s ‘Flames’ Gets A Playful, Ninja-Packed Video

A fierce battle between good and evil

It’s been two weeks since bonafide hitmakers David Guetta and Sia unleashed their latest joint anthem, “Flames.” Now, the duo have breathed new life into the release with a playful, action-packed video that’ll make you wonder if your sword skills are any match for Guetta’s kung-fu style.

In the clip, directed by Lior Molcho, Guetta plays an evil villain with magical powers and a heck of a menacing smirk. Under his direction, a group of ninjas kidnap three martial arts students and brutally kill their master, played by Danny Trejo. The trio of women are taken to Guetta’s lair, and a fierce battle between good and evil ensues. I won’t spoil it for you, but suffice to say, Sia’s empowering lyrics come to life as the women execute a counterattack for the ages (with a little help from Trejo’s spirit in the sky).

“Flames” marks the fourth collaboration for Sia and Guetta, following the 2011 mega-hit “Titanium,” 2012’s “She Wolf (Falling to Pieces),” and the Fetty Wap-featuring 2015 jam “Bang My Head.” Glad to see they’ve kept their chemistry alive. Now if only Sia would appear in one of their music videos already!