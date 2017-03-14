Sia And David Guetta Reunite For The Instantly Inspirational ‘Flames’

Getty Images

Seven years after storming the charts with “Titanium,” Sia and David Guetta are at it again. The singer and the French DJ have reunited for “Flames,” a motivational, pep talk-like anthem that’ll inspire you to get off your butt and “just keep moving,” damnit!

“Flames” leans more pop than EDM — there’s no big drop, and it sounds more in line with Calvin Harris’s latest, funky output. The new song also comes with a lyric video packed with tropical motifs galore. Images of sunshine and palm trees should wipe any winter blues away, as should Sia’s booming chorus: “So my love, keep on running / You gotta get through today.” Between this and Shawn Mendes’s defiant new song, the pop world is looking mighty empowered today.

This marks the fourth collaboration for Sia and Guetta, following “Titanium,” 2012’s “She Wolf (Falling to Pieces),” and the Fetty Wap-assisted 2015 jam “Bang My Head.” In a statement about the new song, Guetta said, “‘Titanium’ is still one of the tracks I am proudest of and Sia is one of my favorite artists to work with. She's a great songwriter and has an amazing voice. I’m just super excited that we get to release another track together.”

Until “Flames” inevitably becomes a radio staple, let’s hope Sia and Guetta give it a fittingly flame-worthy music video to match. I’m picturing Sia unleash her inner Katniss Everdeen, “girl on fire,” which I guess makes Guetta Caesar Flickerman. Sounds like a must-watch, TBH.