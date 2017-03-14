Getty Images

Here's Your First Look At Sabrina And Harvey In The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina

Greendale High sweethearts Sabrina Spellman and Harvey Kinkle have made their debut. Actors Kiernan Shipka and Ross Lynch were photographed while filming scenes from their new Netflix drama, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, in Vancouver this week, and the first photos are, well, "adorbs."

Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also created Riverdale, shared a paparazzi photo from set, calling it a first look at the Greendale couple.

While there are currently no plans for a crossover between Sabrina and Riverdale, it should be said that Harvey and Jughead share the same taste in denim outdoor wear.

Based on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Aguirre-Sacasa's dark horror title from Archie Comics, the Netflix drama will follow the titular teenage witch as she struggles to balance her normal life as a sophomore at Baxter High with her dark education as a Spellman sorceress. Meanwhile, sweet, innocent Harvey is oblivious to the dark forces that conspire to keep him and Sabrina apart.

It's unclear when The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will drop on Netflix, but when it does, be prepared for something truly wicked.