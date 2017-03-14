Netflix's Chilling New Sabrina Series Has Finally Found Its Teenage Witch

Courtesy of Netflix

Kiernan Shipka better start practicing her spells. The former Mad Men star has been cast as Sabrina Spellman in Netflix's upcoming Untitled Sabrina Project, based on the dark graphic novel The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina from Archie Comics.

The artful horror title, from Riverdale creator and Archie Comics chief creative officer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, reimagines Greendale's resident teenage half-human, half-witch Sabrina Spellman's origins as a super dark, supernatural tale starring Madam Satan herself. Aguirre-Sacasa will also serve as executive producer of the one-hour streaming drama.

"We're all such huge fans of Kiernan’s work that when we started talking about who this new incarnation of Sabrina could be, her name was on everyone’s wish list," Aguirre-Sacasa said. "This is a darker, more macabre version of Sabrina, and we're incredibly excited for people to see Kiernan make this iconic character her own."

Sabrina is described as an "empowered young woman" who has to balance her normal life as a high school sophomore at Baxter High with her dark education as a sorceress. "Intelligent, compassionate and brave to the point of recklessness, Sabrina is all that stands between us and the forces of darkness that threaten our world," the official character description reads.

In the comics, Sabrina is forced to decide if she wants to commit herself to the coven or try and live a normal teenage existence on the eve of her 16th birthday. But when a supernatural foe from her family's past, who goes by the name Madam Satan, wanders into town with her own nefarious agenda, things start to really get crazy — and super dark. So, yeah, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is not for the faint of heart, nor is it something you'd find on the TGIF lineup.

If the concept art is anything to go by, the Untitled Sabrina Project, similar to the graphic novel that inspired it, will make visual and tonal references to Rosemary's Baby, The Exorcist, and other seminal horror films from that era.

This interpretation of Sabrina the Teenage Witch may be dark, but that doesn't mean your favorite characters won't be along for the wicked ride, too. So you better start fan-casting Salem now.