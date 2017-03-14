Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Swae Lee's Love Of His Pet Monkey Is The Feel Good Story Of The Day

Lil G is a star. Today (April 3), Rolling Stone profiled Rae Sremmurd in advance of their triple-disc album, tentatively titled Sr3mm. In between updates of Slim Jxmmi expecting a baby and Swae Lee answering questions of alleged infidelity was a unique animal. Lil G is Swae Lee's $20,000 "two, three months old" spider monkey.

"I can’t be without him," Swae Lee said. "He go with me to the grocery store."

Throughout the interview, Lee opens up about owning various animals including two dogs, two mini-pigs, and a $15,000 Capuchin monkey named Naya. But it is the baby spider monkey who continually cuddles with the "Hurt To Look"-star during the story. At one point the writer describes Lil G wrapping "his arms tenderly around his [Swae Lee's] neck."

Earlier in the interview, Swae Lee describes why he loves animals and sends support to PETA.

"I like wildlife," Lee said. "I wanna go in the jungle and see elephants and shit. I'm gonna go to the Amazon. Anyone fucking with wildlife, poaching them, they need to be taken out. They corny for that. Shout out to PETA."

Unfortunately, an official release date hasn't been announced for Rae Sremmurd's third studio album. However, Mike Will Made It did reveal on Beats 1 that The Weeknd, Future, Travis Scott, Young Thug and Pharrell Williams will feature on the album.