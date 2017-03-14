Cardi B Says The #MeToo Movement Overlooks Women In Hip-Hop

Getty Images

She also explains why so many men are 'not woke, they're scared'

For several months, the #MeToo movement has shed light on how prevalent sexual harassment and abuse are in women’s lives, both inside and outside Hollywood. But according to Cardi B, there’s a double standard at play: women in the hip-hop community aren’t being heard in the same way, and the movement has yet to effectively seep into the music industry.

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, the rapper calls out #MeToo for not being fully inclusive, especially when it comes to video models, who are often seen and not heard.

“A lot of video vixens have spoke about this and nobody gives a fuck,” she explained. “When I was trying to be a vixen, people were like, 'You want to be on the cover of this magazine?' Then they pull their dicks out. I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, 'So what? You’re a ho. It don’t matter.’

“These producers and directors, they’re not woke, they’re scared,” Cardi continued, questioning the motives behind the high-profile men publicly supporting #MeToo.

Along the same times, Cardi also discussed her past life as a stripper and how it’s often twisted in the media to paint a misleading picture of her life. The truth, she said, is that stripping is a legitimate job that warrants respect.

“People say, ‘Why do you always got to say that you used to be a stripper? We get it,’” Cardi said. “Because y’all don’t respect me because of it, and y’all going to respect these strippers from now on.”

As per usual, Cardi doesn’t seem to be at a loss for words, and with her debut album finally on the way, it looks like we’ll be hearing a lot more from her soon.