Cardi B Proudly Reveals Her Album Is Dropping Very Soon

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Last night (March 11), Cardi B proved once again that her charisma could take over any award show she goes too. Cardi started the iHeartRadio Music Awards off with a performance of "Bodak Yellow" and "Bartier Cardi" before walking away with the Best New Artist award. During her speech, she gave fans an update on when they can expect her long-awaited debut.

"My album will be coming in April," said Cardi. "Yes, sir, April. Stay tuned, motherfuckers."

The "Motorsport" star also took time out of her acceptance speech to thank her publicist, label, and fiancé Offset. However, it wouldn't be a Cardi speech without a little bit of bite for her detractors.

"I want to thank my fans, Bardi Gang, because even when I'm wrong, they be like, 'She's still right,'" said Cardi. "I want to thank my haters too, because they be downloading my stuff so they can hear it and talk crap about it, but it benefits me."

In a Beats 1 Radio interview with Julie Adenuga, the "Finesse" rapper described why she will always rap about her haters.

"I’m always gonna talk about them because I hate them," said Cardi. "I hate y’all. I wish y’all catch something. ... I’m not too cool to tell your fucking ass something. Like, how your fucking square ass is gonna talk about me?"

Guess we'll have to wait until April to see what the anti-Cardi brigade has to say about an entire album of slander.