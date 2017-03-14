The Stranger Things Kids Are Making A Lot More Money Than You

Getty Images

How many Eggos can you buy with $300,000? I have no idea, but the young cast of Stranger Things is about to find out. Production on the third season of the Netflix phenomenon is about to commence in Atlanta, and Hawkins's finest freshman are reportedly going to see a lot more money in their bank accounts.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series regulars have all re-upped their contracts for future seasons, scoring major pay raises after a lengthy renegotiation period. Adult stars Winona Ryder and David Harbour are reportedly making $350,000 per episode, while the original party of Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp are said to be making $250,000 an episode. That's roughly 12 times more than what they were making for the first two seasons.

As for their Emmy-nominated costar Millie Bobby Brown — arguably the biggest breakout star of the entire series — her contract is still under wraps. As THR reported last year, Brown negotiated her contract separately from the rest of the young cast, which seems to hint at an even larger payday for the 14-year-old starlet, possibly around $300,000 an episode — or more.

Netflix

Seeing as her image is being licensed around the globe to sell merchandise to eager fans, it's not surprising that Brown would want a larger piece of the pie. And it's not like Netflix doesn't have the money.

Meanwhile, the Hawkins "teens" — Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery (and his hair) — are reportedly making $150,000 per episode. According to the internet, that would have been $365,040 in 1984. Just think of all the Fabergé Organics products Steve could buy.