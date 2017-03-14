Walt Disney Studios

Lady And The Tramp Is The Next Classic Disney Movie To Get A Live-Action Remake

And the next Disney classic to get a live-action remake is... Lady and the Tramp!

The 1955 animated story is about a classy cocker spaniel (Lady), who finds herself out of her home and on the streets when she meets a rough-around-the-edges mutt (Tramp). He eventually becomes her protector, teacher, and unexpected love interest.

The movie made spaghetti a food for romantics with its iconic alleyway candlelit dinner scene, in which Lady and Tramp — distracted by their "Bella Notte" serenade — absentmindedly munch on the same piece of pasta and find themselves in kissing position.

The feature will be reimagined by The Lego Ninjago Movie director Charlie Bean, with producer of 2016's The Jungle Book remake, Brigham Taylor, also on board. The updated movie will reportedly debut on Disney's upcoming digital streaming service.

For those keeping track, Jon Favreau's Star Wars live-action television series is also set to premiere on the platform, now giving us two very good reasons to keep an eye on the company's plans for the 2019 launch.